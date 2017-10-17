Afghan police arrest 13-year-old boy recruited for suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 12:33 pm

The Afghan police forces have arrested a young boy recruited by the anti-government armed militant groups for a suicide mission.

The provincial government media office in Nangarhar said the 13-year-old boy was arrested from the vicinity of Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that the boy has been identified as Waqat who was arrested during a search operation.

The boy was recruited by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists, the statement said, adding that the boy is originally a resident of Chaparhar district of Nangarhar.

Waqar who is police custody has confessed that he was recruited by the ISIS militants for a suicide mission and is currently being further investigated by the police forces, the statement added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time a young boy has been arrested in connection to a suicide attack plot but numerous young boys and children have been held by the security personnel before the militants mange to use them for the terrorist related activities.

