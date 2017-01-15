Afghan peace official fired for calling Taliban ‘Angels of Peace’

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 11:50 am

An official of the Afghan High Peace Council has been fired for his controversial remarks calling the Taliban group ‘Angels of Peace’.

Abdul Hakim Mujahid, adviser to High Peace Council, was fired for his remarks and insulting the national dignitaries and leaders.

The Office of the Chief Executive confirmed reports regarding Mujahid’s dismissal from the High Peace Council office.

The Afghan government on Saturday strongly reacted towards the remarks of Mujahid, saying the Afghan government is strongly committed to freedom of expression and will not allow anyone to misuse the term to call ‘Angels of Peace’ those who are killing the Afghan people, women, and children, and those destroying sacred places and the country.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said Saturday that the terrorist groups are acting on instructions of the outsiders to conduct insurgency and destructive activities to take the country backwards and said the Afghan forces have the right to fight against such groups.

It also added that all dignitaries of the country must be respected and any insult to the national personalities and leaders will lead to discomfort among the people, insisting that such steps will never be acceptable and tolerable.

The Office of the President said the government to take immediate steps to investigate the issue and share with the nation regarding the steps taken.

