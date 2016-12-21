Afghan parliament rejects draft budget for 1396 fiscal year

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 1:55 pm

The lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, unanimously rejected the draft budget for the fiscal year 1396.

The lawmakers voted against the draft budget citing lack of balance, justice and fairness in the allocation of the budget.

The head of the parliamentary commission for financial and budgetary affairs Amin Khan Yar said the lawmakers were not convinced with the increment of precautionary codes in the draft budget.

The draft budget was sent to the Lower House after the lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, approved it late last month.

The draft budget for the fiscal year 1396 included AFN 287 for the ordinary budget and AFN 178 billion for the development budget as proposed by the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan.

The lawmakers in the Upper House of the parliament had approved the draft budget with some recommendations that include 23 development projects to be added in a bid to ensure fair and equal allocation of the funds.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan, the government will allocate AFN 150 billion from the government resources while the remaining funds will be contributed by the international community.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS