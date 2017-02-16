Afghan parliament elections timetable likely to be announced in March

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 6:04 pm

The timetable for the parliament election of Afghanistan is likely to be announced by early March of this year.

Deputy presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazvi said the Independent Election Commission should present the timetable for the parliamentary election by early March.

He said a meeting was also organized with the international donors to discuss the arrangement of funds for the elections.

Murtazvi further added that the United Nations will also support the government and is working on technical team to cooperate with the electoral bodies.

The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) announced the schedule for the parliamentary and district councils elections earlier last year.

The elections date scheduled for 15th October was announced by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chief Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani during a press conference in Kabul today.

However, the elections were postponed amid ongoing debates among the unity government officials to bring reforms in the electoral bodies of the country.

Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said last year that the elections would be organized under the supervision of the new Independent Election Commission, insisting that the foundation of stability, security, law, sovereignty and justice would not be possible in the absence of reforms in electoral system.

Afghanistan’s new election commissioners were sworn in late in the month of November last year during a swearing-in ceremony attended by President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah.

