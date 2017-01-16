Afghan parliament approves budget for 1396 fiscal year

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 11:02 am

The lawmakers in the Lower of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, on Monday approved the draft budget for the fiscal year 1396.

The draft budget was put into voting during the general session of the parliament today.

The lawmakers in the Lowe House approved the budget unanimously.

Lower House Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said the national budget include AFN 429 billion consisting AFN 268 billion for ordinary expenses and AFN 161 billion for development expenses.

This comes as the lawmakers in the Lower House rejected the draft budget during a session of the parliament late in December last year.

The lawmakers voted against the draft budget citing lack of balance, justice and fairness in the allocation of the budget.

The head of the parliamentary commission for financial and budgetary affairs Amin Khan Yar had said the lawmakers were not convinced with the increment of precautionary codes in the draft budget.

The draft budget was sent to the Lower House after the lawmakers in the Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, approved it late in November last year.

The draft budget for the fiscal year 1396 included AFN 287 for the ordinary budget and AFN 178 billion for the development budget as proposed by the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan.

The lawmakers in the Upper House of the parliament had approved the draft budget with some recommendations that include 23 development projects to be added in a bid to ensure fair and equal allocation of the funds.

