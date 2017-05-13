Afghan officials inaugurate construction of 108km road in Badakhshan

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 6:54 pm

The Afghan government officials formally inaugurated the construction of 108 kilometers road in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan.

The construction project was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and several other high level government officials including Public Works Minister Mahmood Baligh.

Speaking during the ceremony to inaugurate the project, Minister Baligh said the road will be constructed from Baharak district of Ishkashim, having a length of 108 kilometers.

He said the project will be funded by the Asian Development Bank and the road will be built over a period of four years.

Baligh further added that the contractor is obliged to complete the project in four years period and must hire the local residents for the work performance.

Badakhshan is located in the northeastern parts of the country and is one of the remote provinces bordering China and Tajikistan.

In the meantime, the Minister of Public Works said negotiations are also underway for the construction of railway network from China to Afghanistan and the representative of China is expected to visit Afghanistan in the near future to hold talks regarding the project.

