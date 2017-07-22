Afghan officials calls Taliban claims regarding Hebatullah’s son a ‘propaganda’

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 3:09 pm

The Afghan government officials dismiss the claims by the Taliban as baseless and part of their propaganda after the group claimed that the son of the group’s supreme leader has carried out a suicide attack in Helmand province.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leaders of the Taliban and their families are based in Pakistan and Qatar, having luxurious lives.

“They lied, it is part of their propaganda, Taliban’s families&leaders are having luxuries life in Pakistan&Qatar,” the head of the Government Media and Information Center Sediq Sediqi said in a Twitter post, reacting to the claims of the Taliban group.

A spokesman for the Taliban Qari Yousuf Ahmadi earlier claimed that the elder son of Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada has carried out a suicide attack in Greshk district of Helmand province.

Ahmadi also claimed that the attack was carried out by the son of the group’s supreme leader, considering their efforts in the fight for the religion and not for the power.

The Taliban group is famous for its rhetoric approach in media, a strategy adopted by the group amid growing pressure against the group with the rampant counter-terrorism operations and ongoing efforts by the Afghan government to limit the group’s activities and sanctuaries outside the country.

The Afghan officials have long been insisting that the group’s leaders and their allies, particularly the Haqqani terrorist network are having freedom of actions and sanctuaries in Pakistan.

