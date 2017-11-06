Afghan nation shall never surrender before use of force: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 06 2017, 1:41 pm

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan national shall never surrender before the use of force as he strongly condemned the suicide attack targeting the Independent Local Governance staff in Kabul.

The office of the president, ARG Palace, said President Ghani participated in the funeral of the deceased staff of the directorate who lost their lives in the attack in the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan last week.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber late on Tuesday afternoon with the reports suggesting a child suicide bomber was used for the attack.

In the meantime, President Ghani warned the terrorist groups that the Afghan nation remains united, have shared grief and ambitions, and shall never surrender before the use of force.

He condemned the recruitment of the child suicide bombers and said the use of children as a tool has no justification and the terrorist groups only operate to spark division among the people.

President Ghani further added that the Afghan nation is committed for the development of country which is getting stronger as each day passes with the support of the people.

In the meantime, President Ghani said the government has stepped up efforts to further pave the way for the education of the children.

Bu the terrorist groups are recruiting the children for the destructive activities, suicide attacks and explosions, he added.

