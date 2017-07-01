Afghan MPs slam security officials as new report emerge reading Kabul bombing

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 4:12 pm

Certain lawmakers in the lower house of the parliament, Wolesi Jirga, have slammed the security institutions after new reports emerged regarding the deadly bombing in the city that left over 150 people dead.

The Afghan lawmakers criticized the security institutions, particularly the intelligence department, for the failure to take necessary steps to prevent the devastating explosion despite information was shared months before the attack.

A lawmaker representing the southeastern Ghazni province Mohammad Arif Rahmani said around 500 people were killed or wounded in the attack near the German embassy and the new report clearly indicates that the security institutions, particularly the intelligence department’s failure and incompetence to ensure security for the country and key cities.

In the meantime, certain lawmakers also criticized the embassy of the United States and said the Afghan security forces are not supported to thwart the attack despite they have information regarding the possible attacks and explosions in Kabul and other provinces of the country.

According to the local media reports citing the German officials, the intelligence authorities of Germany were informed regarding the deadly attack days before it happened.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thomas Schäfer quoted by the German news agency DPA and Deutsche Welle, security agencies received warnings from multiple intelligence sources several months ahead of time.

Earlier, the public broadcaster RBB and respected news magazine Spiegel reported that Germany intelligence had specific knowledge of an attack targeting the embassy using a tanker truck five months before it happened.

According to the reports, the militants had used around ten tons of explosives for the explosion and the suicide bomber had apparently managed to reach close to the embassy compound using the fake papers.

