Afghan MPs meet Ghani amid political deadlock triggered by deadly Kabul attacks

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 9:36 am

The Afghan lawmakers from the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani amid political deadlock triggered after the deadly attacks in capital Kabul.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the delegation of the lawmakers was led by House Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi who informed President Ghani regarding the formation of the two commissions in a bid to find a solution to end the deadlock.

Ibrahimi further added that the commissions comprise of 34 lawmakers from each province of the country and one of the commissions has been tasked to negotiate with the protesters.

He said the meetings have already been held and the views and demands of the protesters have noted as further talks are expected on their demands within the framework of the commissions.

According to Ibrahimi, the persistent deadlock has sparked concerns among the international organizations and missions, emphasizing that the issue must be resolved soon.

In his turn, President Ghani said the government is committed to respond to the legal and justified demands of the people as he urged for national unity in the aftermath of the attacks, emphasizing that the terrorist groups and the enemies of the country attempted to sabotage the achievements and stance of Afghanistan on international level by carrying out brutal attacks in capital Kabul.

This comes as the protesters mainly supported by Jamiat-e-Islami are demanding the removal of the top security officials as they have set up tents, warning that they will continue to their sit-in protest until the government does not respond to their demands.

