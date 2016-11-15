Afghan MPs dismiss Communications and IT minister, approve 3 other ministers

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 2:47 pm

Lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, on Tuesday dismissed the Minister of Communications and Information Technology but three other ministers secured vote of confidence during today’s session.

Minister Abdul Razaq Wahidi received only 49 votes of confidence against 147 votes of no confidence and was unanimously dismissed from his post.

However, the three other ministers, Minister of Agriculture Asadullah Zamir, Minister of Counter-narcotics Salamat Azimi, and Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani secured the confidence vote of the lawmakers.

Minister Zamir received 131 confidence votes, Minister Azimi 71 votes of confidence, and Minister Osmani 115 votes of confidence.

The voting process continued in the absence of the four ministers as they did not appear in the session despite they were impeached by the Lower House.

With the dismissal of Wahidi, the number of cabinet ministers who have been dismissed has increased to 7 amid concerns by the government that the impeachment and dismissal of the ministers could have negative impact on the governance of the national unity government.

This comes despite the government urged the lawmakers to delay the impeachment and voting process but President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani instructed all the cabinet ministers, including the ones dismissed to continue to their work.

