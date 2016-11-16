Afghan MPs approve public health, economy, and refugees ministers

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 12:01 pm

The Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz secured parliament’s vote of confidence along with Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad and Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Syed Alami Balkhi.

The lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, impeached three ministers today to cast votes of confidence over budgetary issues.

The parliament has so far dismissed seven ministers since they started the impeachment and voting process of the ministers on Saturday.

The lawmakers decided to cast vote of confidence or dismiss ministers who have failed to spend more than 70 percent of their development budget during the fiscal year 1395.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Razaq Wahidi on Tuesday but approved three other ministers, Minister of Counter-narcotics, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Minister of Energy and Water.

The voting process continued in the absence of the four ministers as they did not appear in the session despite they were impeached by the Lower House.

This comes despite the government urged the lawmakers to delay the impeachment and voting process but President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani instructed all the cabinet ministers, including the ones dismissed to continue to their work.

