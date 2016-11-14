Afghan MPs approve justice minister, dismiss higher education minister

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 14 2016, 12:53 pm

The Minister of Justice Abdul Basir Anwar secured the vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

Minister Anwar received 95 votes of confidence against 101 votes of dismissal from the lawmakers present during today’s session of the parliament.

In the meantime, the Minister of Higher Education Farida Momand was dismissed by the lawmakers after she received 63 votes of confidence against 131 votes of no confidence.

With the approval of minister of urban development and housing and minister of justice, the Afghan parliament has so far approved 3 ministers to continue to their work.

Meanwhile, the number of dismissed ministers increases to 6, including the 3 ministers dismissed on Saturday and 2 ministers dismissed on Sunday.

The Afghan lawmakers continued to their decision to summon the lawmakers despite the government’s call to halt the impeachment process.

A number of the lawmakers also signed a petition today to temporarily halt the impeachment and voting process of the ministers.

Lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament are saying that they will continue with the impeachment of all 17 ministers who have failed to spend more than 70 percent of their development budget.

