Afghan MP warns regarding tactical achievements of ISIS in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 3:01 pm

An Afghan lawmaker has warned regarding the tactical achievements of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Haji Zahir Qadir, representing Nangarhar in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, made the claims during the general session of the parliament today.

He said the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to further expand their influence in Nangarhar and are tactically moving forward to gain grounds.

He also accused the government and security institutions of lying regarding the successes against the terror group.

In the meantime, Qadir warned that large rallies and demonstrations will take place and the main highway between Kabul and Jalalabad will be closed by them if the government fails to take immediate actions to restrict the activities of the terror group.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces but the anti-government armed insurgent groups have increased their activities in some of its districts during the recent years as they attempt to expand their insurgency in this province and other key eastern provinces of the country.

In the meantime, both the Afghan and US forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the terror group in Nangarhar and other parts of the country.

In the latest major operation against the terror group, the US forces killed the newly appointed chief of the terror group in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed in eastern Kunar province.

