Afghan MP Mir Wali wounded in Kandahar attack

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 11:35 am

An Afghan lawmaker representing the southern Helmand province in the Afghan parliament has sustained injuries in an attack in south of the country.

Local officials in Kandahar confirmed Mr. Mir Wali came under attack in the 10th Police District of the city.

The officials further added that Mr. Mir Wali has been shifted to hospital and his health condition is satisfactory.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak confirmed the incident and said Mr. Mir Wali came under fire from unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle.

He said the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of the 10th police district of Kandahar city.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a group of insurgents launched a coordinated attack on Mr. Mir Wali’s house in Kabul city last year.

The attack left at least five people dead but the MP survived the attack unhurt.

