Afghan MMA fighters’ dispute and challenge spark excitement and frustration

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 10:28 am

Excitements and frustrations have shed shadow over the challenge fight of the two key Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters as majority believe the fight has links to internal dispute among the two with each representing their respective clubs.

The social media has been rife with the news since MMA fighter Baz Mohammad Mubariz accepted to fight Ahmad Wali Hotak, with both stars having major achievements during the recent years.

However, the critics are saying that the potential fight may have also links to ethnic differences among the two fighters.

The relevant department overseeing the MMA sports in the Afghan government has reportedly banned the fight.

The decision was apparently taken after the two fighters exchanged heated remarks against each other on social media with Mubariz accusing Hotak of working for an Afghan entrepreneur based outside the country and who has arranged major fights for the two including other MMA fighters mainly in Russia.

In one stance, Mubariz suggests to Hotak to take signature of his parents, representatives of the area and others before appearing in the cage. However, Hotak dismiss the remarks by Mubariz, saying he will appear in a fight and not in a kill or die mission.

Mubariz’s frustration grew following his last fight in Russia where he claims that his main rival was replaced by another fighter who was relatively weaker and not suitable for the fight, a move which he describes was orchestrated to defame him.

The fight between Hotak and Mubariz is expected to be held in mid-April although it is yet not clear if further interferences will be made to stop the fight.

