Afghan Minister of Communications and IT suspended over corruption scandal

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 02 2017, 2:56 pm

The Afghan government has suspended the Minister of Communications and Information Technology as efforts are underway to implement massive reforms and tackle corruption among the government entities.

A spokesman for the Presidential Palace Shah Hussaini Murtazvi confirmed the report and said the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Razaq Wahidi has been suspended until the investigation committee concludes its work.

No further information was provided by Mr. Murtazvi regarding the circumstances surrounding the suspension of the Minister.

However, reports suggest that the Minister was involved in a major corruption scandal.

Afghanistan has been consecutively placed among the top three nations with most corruption during the recent years by international organizations combating corruption.

President Ghani pledged a strict anti-corruption measure shortly after he was elected as the new President of the country, calling the growing graft a major barrier to implement reforms and bring changes.

A top Afghan military general and former chief the military attorney of Kabul was jailed by anti-corruption tribunal that held its first open trial late in the month of November last year.

Abdulhai Jurat was jailed for 30 months besides the court awarded a fine of AFN 50,000 after he was convicted of involvement in corruption during the special tribunal.

The court announced its verdict after hearing the statements of the convict, prosecutor and the defense lawyer.

Jurat was the first top Afghan official to be tried in connection to corruption.

The Afghanistan Attorney General Farid Hamidi informed regarding the first open corruption trial last year, saying the first public corruption trial will be held to try the accused individuals involved in major criminal cases.

