Afghan migrant attack Bible-reading woman with knife in Austria

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 01 2017, 9:01 am

An Afghan migrant attacked a Bible-reading woman in a refugee camp in Austria, it has been reported.

The 50-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a 22-year-old Afghan migrant whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities yet.

According to the local media reports, citing the police authorities, the man has confessed he attacked the woman and described ‘personal issues’ as the motive behind the attack.

The woman was invited to read Bible by some residents of the Asylum center which apparently angered the migrant.

The authorities have said the woman sustained minor injuries and was apparently saved by her thick clothes after attacked with the kitchen knife.

The latest incident involving knife attack comes as the Afghan refugees are already facing numerous problems in the European countries besides thousands of them are stranded in eastern European countries.

Earlier, a court in Sweden awarded jail terms for a group of five Afghan teens after they were convicted with gang rape of a fellow refugee.

The prosecutors had earlier urged the court to deport the convicts but the request was overturned considering the deteriorating security situation of Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS