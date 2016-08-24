Afghan man travels 22 hours strapped under a truck to reach Europe

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 24 2016, 8:05 am

An Afghan man was found strapped to the bottom of a truck after he travelled for a 22 hours to reach to the West of Europe where hundreds of thousands of migrants sought asylum last year.

According to reports, the young Afghan man was straped by leather belts to the bottom of the truck and travelled 400 kilometers along an Italian highway.

The man whose identity has not been disclosed escaped a migrant camp in Greece with an aim to enter the country, police sources have said.

He was arrested after other motorists on the Naples-Rome stretch of the A1 motorway caught sight of him suspended from his makeshift harness and alerted police.

The Bulgarian drivers of the truck, who were on a trip from Turkey to Spain, said they had been unaware of the stowaway and were allowed to continue their journey.

In an interview with Sky TG24, the Afghan man said he paid 900 euros ($A1,336) to a trafficker to access the truck on a ferry from Greece to the Italian port of Brindisi.

Scores of Afghan refugees have been stranded along the Macedonia and Greece border after Macedonia closed its southern border with Greece to Afghan migrants late last month.

Hundreds of Afghans left the country and are mainly heading towards Europe amid deteriorating security situation in the country, often risking their lives by passing through dangerous routes, specifically the Iranian territory and the Turkish coast.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS