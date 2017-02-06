Afghan man arrested for abusing, seizing $86,000 of a US woman in India

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 06 2017, 12:17 pm

An Afghan man has been arrested over alleged abuse of a US woman in India, it has been reported.

According to the local media reports, the Afghan national has also been accused of seizing $86,000 of the US woman.

Identified as 34-year-old Hameedullah , the Afghan man is residing in India and reportedly lured his victim who was doing business in United Arab Emirates.

He allegedly threatened to post her private pictures online, attack her with acid and frame her in fake terror cases in her country, police sources quoted by The Hindu newspaper said.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed but she is believe to be 39-year-old and was lured by the perpetrator through social media.

“He possesses excellent communication skills and has command over several languages. He has made Facebook profiles with different names and approaches female users for friendship over social media,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

Yadav further added “ With his efforts, he used to win the confidence of female victims and entrap them. We are ascertaining how many other women he has targeted.”

According to the police officials, the perpetrator managed to dupe the woman of her 86,000 by preparing a fake marriage document which was later found the victim but she was blackmailed her and threatened her with acid attack, implicate her under charges of terrorism and upload her explicit pictures on the internet.

