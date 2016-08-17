Afghan man allegedly raped 4-year-old Iraqi boy in Germany

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 8:47 am

An Afghan man seeking asylum in Germany has allegedly raped a 4-year-old Iraqi boy at an asylum center in the town of Boostedt in the northern Schleswig-Holstein state.

No further details have been given regarding the identity of the accused who is believed to be around 22-year-old.

According to the court hearing, the 22-year-old was discovered in the toilet cubicle by the child’s father, after he spotted his son’s shoes outside the door alongside an adult pair.

When he knocked on the door, his young son’s pants were down, but the older man said he was just helping the boy go to the toilet – an account the relieved father initially believed, reported MailOnline, citing the Holsteinischer Courier.

The paper further added that the boy revealed to his suspicious mother that he had been forced to perform oral sex on the man, who is in court along side a 29-year-old alleged accomplice, who is accused of ‘keeping watch’.

The prosecutors hvae said an analysis led by experts reportedly showed traces of the boy’s DNA had been found on the man’s private parts after a penile swab.

However, the Afghan man has denied the charges against him, saying that the young boy only asked him to open the toilet door for him, after which he simply left the loos and went away.

The German prosecutor has also charged another Afghan man who reportedly helped the 22-year-old alleged sex attacker has also been charged by the German prosecutor.

According to reports, he has been accused of threatening the little boy’s eight-year-old brother with a knife.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS