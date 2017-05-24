Afghan man accused of killing police officer for Taliban arrested in Germany

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 12:20 pm

An Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of having links with the Taliban group in Afghanistan.

A statement by Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office in a statement said the detained asylum seeker has been identified as Oamid N and was arrested on Friday.

The statement further added that the asylum seeker is accused of killing a police officer when he was having contacts with the Taliban group.

The attack by Omaid on Afghan police officer was reportedly carried out in early 2013, the statement added.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in its statement also added that Omaid fled Afghanistan after the Taliban group asked him to carry out more attacks, using the Iran, Turkey, Greece, and Austria route to reach to Germany.

This comes as a Taliban fighter suspected in a deadly attack on Afghan and US forces was by the authorities in Germany late in the month of March.

The militant identified as Abdullah was arrested from Bavaria on suspicion of having role behind the attack on Afghan and US forces convoy that left at least sixteen people dead.

Abdullah had joined the group in 2002 and apparently took the command of the local fighters from his father in 2004.

