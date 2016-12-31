Afghan leaders invite Pakistani army chief to Afghanistan: ISPR

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 31 2016, 10:18 pm

The leaders of the Afghan unity government have invited the new Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Afghanistan, the media wing of the Pakistani military said Saturday.

According to a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, the invitation was extended by the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah during a telephone conversation with Gen. Bajwa.

Gen. Ghafoor further added that the call was made by Gen. Bajwa on the eve of the new year.

“#COAS called Afg President, CE & Army Chief on tel. Conveyed best wishes for 2017 & pledged to work together for peace in the region,” he said in a Twitter post.

Gen. Ghafoor further added “#COAS said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the Region. Afghan ldrship invited COAS for a visit to Afghanistan.”

The latest conversation between the new Pakistani army chief and the Afghan leaders came as the relations between the two countries have been witnessing an all time low during the recent months.

The Afghan officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reluctant to act against the terrorist groups using its soil to plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan, including the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network which the Afghan officials believe are having leadership councils based in the main cities of Pakistan.

