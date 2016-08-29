Afghan leaders agree on key issues to resolve tensions: CEO’s Office

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 9:51 am

The leaders of the Government of National Unity met for third time to resolve tensions as the Office of the Chief Executive (CEO) said the two leaders have reached to agreements on key points.

The latest meeting between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah was organized as the two leaders have already met for two times in the past.

The meetings were organized in a bid to ease tensions that sparked following a controversial statement delivered by CEO Abdullah earlier this month.

Abdullah made the remarks, calling President Ghani as unfit for the office, during a gathering in Kabul as he was addressing a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with President Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.”

According to the Office of the Chief Executive, the two leaders agreed regarding electoral reforms, distribution of electronic ID cards, establishment of committee for the modification of constitution, and designation of committee members overview the implementation of the political agreement.

The Office of the CEO said further announcements will be made during the week regarding the breakthroughs achieved during the three meetings between the government leaders.

