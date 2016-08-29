Afghan intelligence rescued Australian aid worker during a special raid

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 3:09 pm

The Australian aid worker was released during a special military operation conducted by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

NDS said the special operation was conducted in Nangarahr province but did not elaborate further regarding the exact location.

According to NDS several people have been arrested during the operation in connection to the hostage taking of the aid worker and an investigation is underway regarding the case.

Kerry Jane Wilson was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from the vicinity of Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province four months ago.

Julie Bishop, the foreign minister of Australia, earlier thanked the Afghan authorities for securing the release of the aid worker.

“”I confirm that Kerry Jane Wilson, who was abducted in Afghanistan in April this year, has been released, and she is now safe and well. I am relieved for Kerry Jane, and her family with whom I have remained in close contact,” Bishop said.

Ms Bishop further added “I deeply appreciate the work of the authorities in Afghanistan whose support and assistance facilitated her release, as well as Australian consular staff who continue to provide assistance to Ms Wilson and her family.”

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction of the aid worker. However, it is believed that her abductors were likely local criminals interested in making money rather than hardcore extremists such as Taliban.

