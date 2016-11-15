Afghan intelligence rescue kid who appeared in horrific video

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 5:19 pm

The Afghan intelligence operatives have released an Afghan kid from his captors after his video went viral in the media and social media during the recent weeks.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) informed regarding the release of the kid in western Farah province few minutes earlier.

No further details were given regarding the circumstances surrounding the release of the kid from the kidnappers.

NDS shared a video which shows the rescued child joining his family as they desperately wait for his return after more than 40 days.

Identified as Naweed, the child was taken by the kidnappers nearly 40 days ago as he was standing in front of his house, his father Abdul Jalil said.

According to reports, his captors were demanding a ransom of $100,000 for his release.

Kidnap for ransom cases still continue in parts of the country despite the Afghan intelligence nabbed two MAFIA bosses involved in major kidnappings who were later executed by the government.

The two top MAFIA leaders, Habib Istalif and Raees Khudaidad, were executed late in 2014 and early in 2015 after they were arrested by intelligence operatives.

