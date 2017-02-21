Afghan intelligence playing into Indian hands, Pervez Musharraf claims

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 7:49 pm

The former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has claimed that the Afghan intelligence is playing into Indian hands, reiterating on his previous stance against the Afghan security institution.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Musharraf claimed that the Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) was being used as a tool for facilitating terror groups in Pakistan.

“This operation (Zarb-e-Azb) cleaned up all the camps and launching pads of terrorists, who were supported by the Indian spy agency with the collaboration of NDS, to destabilise the tribal areas,” he said.

The remarks by Musharraf sparked furor among the Afghan senators who are saying that his remarks reflect that Islamabad is still supporting terrorism as an instrument, specifically in Afghanistan by supporting the militant and terrorist groups.

Earlier, Musharraf admitted his country’s involvement in bolstering the insurgency in Afghanistan.

Defending his country’s role in supporting the Afghan anti-government armed militant groups Musharraf said his and Islamabad’s role in supporting the Afghan insurgency was a legitimate counterweight against its rival India there.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for providing shelter to terrorist groups acting against Afghanistan using the Pakistan soil.

Tensions further intensified between Kabul and Islamabad last week after a series of attacks leading exchange of lists of terrorists which the two countries are alleging using their respective soils.

