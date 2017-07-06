Afghan intelligence chief has reportedly met vice president Dostum in Turkey

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 06 2017, 12:06 pm

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief, Masoom Stanikzai has reportedly met the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in Turkey.

It is believed the meeting has taken place in the residence of Gen. Dostum in Ankara, days after a new political front was formed involving the Vice President amid political and security instability.

The Office of the First Vice President has confirmed the meeting has taken place on Tuesday in Ankara city.

The Chief of Staff of the First Vice President Enayatullah Babur Farahman has told BBC’s Afghanistan service that Mr. Stanikzai met with Gen. Dostum on Tuesday and requested him to return to country.

Farahman further added that Stanikzai informed regarding a national meeting taking place in the near future in capital Kabul, involving several political figures.

According to Farahman, Stanikzai has called on Gen. Dostum to attend the meeting but no further details have been given in this regard so far.

This comes as the relations between Gen. Dostum and the government have witnessed ups and downs during the recent months and specifically after the controversial case of Ahmad Ishchi and Gen. Dostum regarding the alleged abuse of Ishchi by the vice president and his security gaurds.

A new political front was also established last week consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition on Friday and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

The formation of the political front has attracted mixed reactions with the chairman of the Senate House Fazal Hadi Muslimyar saying earlier this week that the active government officials, specifically the leaders of the government cannot operate both in the role of the opposition and the government in power, urging the members of the coalition to resign from the government.

