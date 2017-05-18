Afghan intelligence foil Taliban attack plans in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 10:41 am

The Afghan intelligence operatives have foiled plans by the Taliban group to carry out a series of attacks in capital Kabul.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said Wednesday that a hideout of the Taliban insurgents was busted in capital Kabul, resulting to the killing of a Taliban insurgent.

The statement further added that the operation was conducted in the vicinity of Mosahi district of Kabul.

The Taliban insurgent killed during the operation was actively involved in terrorist attacks and bombings, NDS said, adding that two of his companions were also arrested during the operation.

The Afghan intelligence operatives also confiscated three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), large cache of ammunition, and documents for spreading propaganda in favor of the Taliban group along with other types of military equipment and kits, NDS added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out attacks in key cities of the country, including capital Kabul as part of their efforts to destabilize the country.

The militants carried out an attack on a government vehicle on Saturday, leaving at least two female government employees dead and three others wounded in Kabul city.

