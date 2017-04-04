Afghan intelligence foil suicide attack plotted by Haqqani network in Paktika

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 6:11 pm

The Afghan intelligence operatives foiled a suicide plotted by the notorious Haqqani terrorist network for execution in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a suspected suicide bomber was arrested before he manage to carry out attack on the district police commandment of Jani Khel.

According a statement by NDS, the suspect has been identified as Mohammad Yasin who was trained on the otherside of the Durand Line for the attack by the Haqqani network.

The statement further added that Yasin was arrested in Sharana city, the provincial capital of Paktika before he manage to carry out the attack.

According to NDS, Yasin was appointed for the attack by a commander of the Haqqani network identified as Kasu who is based on the other side of the Durand Line.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

This come as local officials in Paktika said at least twenty nine insurgents of the Taliban group including two senior leaders of the group were killed in a US drone strike in the same district last month.

