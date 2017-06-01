Afghan intelligence foil coordinated suicide attack in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 3:21 pm

A coordinated suicide attack was foiled by the Afghan intelligence operatives in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a group of six insurgents were arrested in connection to the attack plot.

NDS further added that a suicide bomber was among those arrested as they were planning to carry out the attack in a busy city of Nangarhar.

A suicide bombing was also confiscated by the intelligence during the operation which was conducted in Behsud district, NDS said, adding that the insurgents were deployed by Taliban’s Peshawar council for the attack.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active in this province and often carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the Afghan civilians and security personnel suffered casualties in a suicide car bomb attack in this district earlier today.

According to the local officials, a suicide bomber riding a car bomb detonated explosives near the airbase, leaving the security guard of the airbase dead and five others wounded including a security guard of the airbase.

