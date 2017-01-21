Afghan High Peace Council Chief Gilani passes away

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 8:43 pm

The Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) Chief Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani passed way, it has been reported.

Gilani was an influential political and religious leader and was reportedly suffering from an illness.

Sources close to Gilani have said he passed way as he was receiving treatment in the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) hospital.

Gilani assumed charged of the Afghan High Peace Council late in the month of February last year.

He assumed charge of the High Peace Council almost a month after the major donors including the United States and United Kingdom suspended their financial aid to the council earlier last year.

According to the council officials, the donors suspended financial support to the High Peace Council since the beginning of the last year, citing lack of chairman for almost a year and issues within the secretariat of the council.

Gilani assumed charge of the High Peace Council amid ongoing efforts by Quadrilateral Coordination Group involving representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, United States and China to revive direct peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban groups.

