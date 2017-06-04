Afghan govt’s call for talks rejected as Jamiat-e-Islami called emergency meeting

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 2:07 pm

The Jamiat-e-Islami led by foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor reportedly called an emergency meeting after the recent deadly incidents in Kabul.

Noor in a statement said the government’s call for talks to reach to an understanding regarding the recent incidents, was rejected during the meeting of the Jamiat-e-Islami.

Noor said it also concluded in the meeting to seek clarification from the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah regarding his stance about the latest upheavals.

He said a delegation has been appointed to enter into negotiations with Abdullah so that he can clarify his stance on whether he will stay with Jamiat-e-Islami or he will support those behind the brutal attacks on the protesters.

Noor had earlier expressed strong reaction to coordinated suicide attack that targeted the funeral ceremony of Salim Izadyar in Kabul on Saturday afternoon, calling it a cowardly conspiracy.

Noor who is also the chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami, issued a statement after the attack and said such attacks further increases the doubts regarding the hand of certain circles inside the system.

Calling the yesterday’s incident a direct attack on a specific political movement, Noor also harshly criticized the security establishments and questioned their capabilities to ensure security for a small gathering despite having credible intelligence information and reports regarding the possible attacks.

He said the time has come to take immediate and serious decisions for the safety of the people together with the Jamiat-e-Islami and its political allies.

