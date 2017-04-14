Afghan govt was in the loop when GBU-43 was dropped on ISIS target

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 14 2017, 9:38 am

The Afghan government has confirmed it was in the loop when the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ was dropped in Nangarhar province to target the hideouts of ISIS terrorist group.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the loyalists of the terror group have suffered heavy casualties in the airstrike as it insisted on close coordination between the Afghan forces and the foreign based in Afghanistan.

A statement by ARG Palace said the Afghan forces will continue to their fight to eliminate terrorism and to maintain peace and stability in the country, the region, and around the world as they are in the front line against the terrorist groups.

The statement further added that the Afghan forces continue to their fight against the terrorist groups and in close coordination with the foreign forces based in the country.

The US Forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) in a statement said “At 7:32 pm local time today, US Forces-Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.”

The commadner of the US forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said “As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense. This is the right munitio to reduce these obstacles and maintian the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.”

