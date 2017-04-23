Afghan govt to honor martyred soldiers from base attack with promotion

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 3:19 pm

The Afghan government has decided to honor the fallen soldiers of the 209th Shaheen Corps with promotions after they lost their lives in an attack on Friday.

Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi told reporters in Kabul that the attack on Shaheen Corps will also be thoroughly investigated.

Murtazawi further added that the government is committed to provide first class treatment to those soldiers who sustained injuries in the attack.

He also added that the government and Afghan forces resolve in the fight against terrorism is at an all time high and since the barbaric attack on the army base, emphasizing that the Afghan forces will step up operations against the insurgents and will further increase night operations to hunt the insurgents.

According to Murtazawi, President Ghani has called on the nation to unite against the terrorists.

He said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces moral is high in the fight against terrorism despite challenges remain on their way.

The attack on Shaheen Corps was carried out on Friday noon after a group of at least ten heavily armed insurgents stormed into the base, launching suicide attack and indiscriminate firing.

According to the security officials, the attack was launched as hundreds of the army personnel had attended the Friday prayers and were all unarmed.

The exact number of casualties has not been confirmed by the government so far but reports indicate more than 100 people lost their lives in the attack.

