Afghan govt takes key step towards electronic ID card distribution

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 12:32 pm

The Afghan government has taken a key step towards the distribution of the electronic national identity cards by signing the draft amendment regarding the article sixth of the census law.

The draft amendment was approved through a legislative decree issued during a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

The amendment paves the way for the inclusion of the word ‘Afghan’ as the nationality in the e-cards besides including other specifics of the individuals such as the ethnicity details of the card holders.

The step by the government is considered a key move to resolve the controversial issue which was creating barriers for the distribution of the electronic ID cards.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to organize the parliamentary elections and has taken major steps in bring reforms in the election bodies.

However, there are concerns that a fair and transparent election will not be possible in the absence of electronic ID cards.

Reforms in election bodies and distribution of the electronic ID cards were among the top priorities of the government of national which was formed late in 2014.

