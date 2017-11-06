Afghan govt rejects it plans to block Whatsapp and Telegram applications

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 06 2017, 9:40 pm

The Afghan government rejected the reports as baseless regarding its plans to block the Whatsapp and Telegram programs.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the freedom of speech has been guaranteed in the constitution of Afghanistan and the government of national unity is committed for the execution of the law and protection of such values.

The statement further added that the freedom of speech remains immune from any such aggressions as per the constitution of the country and government is obliged to respect and support it.

According to ARG, the government is aware regarding the reports circulated in the media outlets alleging that the government plans to block the Whatsapp and Telegram applications.

The circulation of the news has sparked concerns among the people and disrupted the peace of mind of the residents of the country, ARG Palace, said adding that the government will never allow any institution to block the tools used for the freedom of expression and speech.

The Afghan government also added that the government will will strictly follow the reports and take necessary actions those who have circulated the report.

This comes as reports emerged during the recent days suggesting that the government is planning to block the applications due to the security concerns.

However, the officials in the ministry of telecommunications and information technology had earlier rejected the reports as baseless.

