Afghan govt reacts strongly as parliament dismiss 3 ministers

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 8:27 pm

The Afghan government reacted strongly towards the dismissal of the three ministers including the foreign affairs minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will meet with the administrative delegation heads of the parliamentary commissions to discuss regarding the process of the impeachment of the Afghan ministers.

The Palace further added that the impeachment of the ministers of the cabinet, specifically the minister of foreign affairs, is unjustifiable as cited in the article 92 of the Afghan constitution.

According to ARG Palace, since the Afghan lawmakers are not fully aware of the performance of the Afghan ministers for the expenditure of the development budget, it is expected that the impeachment process will delay until enough information is presented.

At least 17 Afghan ministers are due to be summoned by the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, to obtain clarification regarding the expenditure of the development budget.

The lawmakers earlier warned that the ministers who have failed to spend more than 70 percent of their development budget will be disqualified.

In the first day of the impeachment process, the three ministers, foreign minister Salahudddin Rabbani, public works minister Mahmood Baligh, and minister of labor, social affairs, martyrs & disabled Nasreen Oryakhel were summoned and were disqualified from their posts.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS