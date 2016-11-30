Afghan govt reacts on Taliban’s commitment to protect public welfare projects

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 30 2016, 8:30 am

The Afghan government reacted towards Taliban’s statement where the group vowed to protect the public welfare projects, questioning the group’s stance and challenging them to practically prove they will not harm the public sites and projects.

Deputy presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazvi said at least 302 schools, 41 health centers, 50 mosques, 5,305 residential houses, 1,818 shops, 1 government compound, 6 bridges, 170 culverts, 123 kilometers of road, 203 retention walls, and 84 service centers were either destroyed or received serious damages in the past 2 months.

Murtazvi further added that the group has incurred a loss of almost AFN2 billion during this period to the government and Afghan people.

The group in its statement said Tuesday that they will protect public welfare projects including TAPI, CASA 1000, Ainal Copper Mine, Railway, and other transit routes and electrical projects.

The group also instructed its fighter to protect the public welfare projects and assist in providing security to the projects which provide benefits to the country.

This comes as the group has been accused of incurring the majority of civilian casualties besides they are blamed for the majority of the destruction of the public private properties of the Afghan people.

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan released the latest civilian casualties report late last month which stated at least 3726 civilians were killed or wounded between January and June of this year.

The UN mission said the civilian casualties in the country has reached to a record number since counting began in 2009, with 5,166 civilians recorded killed or maimed in just the first six months of this year, of whom almost one-third were children.

The total civilian casualty figure recorded by the UN between 1 January 2009 and 30 June 2016 has risen to 63,934, including 22,941 deaths and 40,993 injured.

According to the UN mission, the anti-government elements remain responsible for 60 percent of the civilian casualties with ground engagements continuing to cause the highest number of civilian casualties, followed by complex and suicide attacks and improved explosive devices (IEDs).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS