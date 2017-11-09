Afghan govt reacts at missile attack on by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 1:53 pm

The Afghan government strongly condemned the rocket attack by the Houthi rebels on Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemns in strongest terms the missile attack by the Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia.

The statement further added that Afghanistan can better understand than anyone else the threats posed to people and stability by extremism, terrorism, and violence, being a victim of the terror since last few decades.

The ARG Palace said the Afghan government stands in solidarity with the Saudi government and nation in the aftermath of the incident which has no justification.

This comes as the Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile on Riyadh city, the capital of Saudi Arabai few days back.

However, the Saudi security officials said the missile was successfully intercepted before it reaches to its target which was apparently the Riyadh airport.

The attack has also attracted wider international condemnation besides it has further fueled tesions between Iran and the Saudi Arabia.

