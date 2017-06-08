Afghan govt issues fresh warning as protesters increase number of sit-in camps

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 9:26 am

The Afghan government has issued a fresh warning to the protesters regarding the persistent demonstration and set up of camps on the roads, emphasizing that the camps have resulted into the disruption of traffic and movement of the people.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior said the growing number of camps being set up in the key areas of the city have also sparked concerns among the foreign missions in the country which are mainly providing humanitarian support and aid to the Afghan people.

The statement further added that the foreign missions have warned to halt their operations if the situation remains tense, promising that the government is busy conducting a probe regarding the recent deadly incidents, specifically the violent protests in Kabul which claimed the lives of several people.

The ministry in its statement warned that the government will be forced to take legal actions if the situation persists and the camps are not removed, considering the tense security situation of the capital.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Kabul last Friday after the deadly bombing on 31st May which left more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The protests turned violent soon after the rally participants attempted to move towards the presidential palace as they chanted slogans against the government leaders.

The son of the deputy house speaker of the Senate House was among several people killed while numerous others were wounded during the clashes with the security forces.

