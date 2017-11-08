Afghan govt calls murder of Pak diplomat a terrorist act, orders immediate probe

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 08 2017, 3:23 pm

The Afghan government condemned the attack on a Pakistani diplomat in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, calling it a terrorist attack and instructing the security institutions to immediately launch investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the Afghan government considers the attack and murder of a Pakistani diplomat in Nangahrar province a terrorist act and against all diplomatic principles.

A statement by the ARG Palace said the government has instructed all security officials to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident and introduce the perpetrators to the judiciary institutions.

The statement further added that the Afghan government is responsible for the security of all diplomatic missions and all security institutions have been instructed to ensure security of the diplomatic missions in the country.

The incident took place in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan late on Monday afternoon.

The local officials are saying that the consulate staff was shot dead by the gunmen riding a motorcycle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the deceased individual has been identified as Nara Iqbal who was also famous as Rana.

He said Iqbal had left the consulate compound without informing the security staff and was busy in shopping when two armed individuals opened fire on him.

