Afghan govt approves in principle the Chabahar port implementation plan

By Khaama Press - Thu May 11 2017, 8:28 pm

The Afghan government has approved in principle the Chabahar port agreement implementation plan, the Office of the President, ARG Palace said.

According to a statement by ARG Palace, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Afghan cabinet of ministers today.

The statement further added that implementation plan of Chabahar agreement was approved in principle after it was presented to the meeting by deputy finance and administrative minister of the Ministry of Transportation of Afghanistan.

The plan includes awareness of the private sector regarding the materials of the agreement, meeting with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Interior, and Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries to specify the challenges and issues for the implementation of the plan and finding solutions for it.

ARG Palace said the plan presented by the Ministry of Transportation also includes establishment of a committee to follow the programs, establishment of parking along the routes, and establishment of representative offices in Zahidan and Chabahar of Iran.

The cabinet of ministers instructed the Ministry of Transportation to establish coordination among the related ministries and government institutions for the implementation of the plan.

