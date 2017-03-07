Afghan govt approves 8 contracts worth AFN 25 billion

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 12:25 pm

The Afghan government has approved at least eight contracts worth around AFN 25 billion, the Office of the President, ARG Palace said.

The contracts were approved during the National Procurement Commission meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The contracts approved during the meeting include third phase project for Kamal Khan Dam in Nimroz, design and construction of dam in Dahana-e-Dara Band area of Pashtun Kot district in Faryab, and the CASA-1000 transmission line which was approved in principle.

The other contracts approved during the meeting include construction of Mehtarlam Baba ring road in Lahgman, construction of embassy complex in Islamabad, and three contracts for the supplies of food and other items for the presidential palace.

The meeting participants also held talks on technical aspects and detailed designs of dams to be constructed in Ghawdar of Daikundi, Gazak of Bamyan, Dahana-e-Ghorbandak of Parwan, Paltoyi of Farah, Dwamand of Khost, Alingar of Laghman, Ter Pul of Herat, Zaramardan of Farah, Dahana-e-Boom of Ghor, Dawakhi of Panjsher, Chal of Takhar, Abshora of Badghis, Lora of Kandahar, Suri Khola of Kandahar, and Agha Jan of Uruzgan province.

