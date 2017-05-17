Afghan govt approves 5 contracts worth 1.6 billion Afghanistan including CASA-1000

By Khaama Press - Wed May 17 2017, 11:24 am

The Afghan government has approved five contracts worth 1.6 billion Afghanis during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said CASA-1000 project which was previously approved in principle was among the contracts fully approved during the 100th meeting of the National Procurement Council.

A statement by the ARG Palace said the other contracts approved during the meeting include procurement of fuel, food items, design and construction of dams.

The statement further added that the contracts have been approved for New Kabul Bank, Ariana Afghan Airlines, and dams design and construction for Balkh province.

ARG Palace said 100 meetings including 3 emergency meetings have been held since the formation of the National procurement Commission with the meetings organized on weekly basis.

According to ARG Palace, around 2,500 contracts have been approved since the formation of the commission worth around 346 billion Afghanis.

The contracts have been approved after fully monitored by the domestic and international institutions including Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, parliament and senate committee members, and some other institutions.

