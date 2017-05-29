Afghan govt approves 24 projects worth 1.8 billion Afghanis

By Khaama Press - Mon May 29 2017, 8:29 pm

The Afghan government has approved 24 contracts worth 1.8 billion Afghanistan during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the meeting was chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the Presidnetial office.

The statement further added the contracts approved during the meeting include asphalt work of Andkhoi-Qarghan in Faryab, health services contract to be provided by the private sector in the restive parts of the country, consulting services for the implementation of national Citizens Charter projects over a period of 3 years in Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, and Jawzjan, security contract for Kabul, Balkh, Kandahar, and Herat provinces.

The other contracts approved during the meeting includes contract for the generation of certificates for internal auditors of Ministry of Finance, Solar and Information Technology contract for Ghazni university, procurement of 100 CE boards for Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, procurement of agricultural equipment for 17 provinces, construction of water reservoirs with capacity of 500 cubic meters belonging to the water supply and canalization company, contract for the maintenance of the Public Credits Record system.

Contract for the purchase of 95 Pickup vehicles for district chiefs and heads of the provincial independent directorate of local governance, procurement of electric equipment for Badpakh district of Laghman, procurement of 3 card printers for the Ministry of Finance, procurement of meat for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, advertisement contract for public awareness belonging to the Ministry of Counter-narcotics, and gas procurement for the related directorates of NDS were among the other contracts approved during the meeting.

