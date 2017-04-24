Afghan govt and nation not alone in the fight against terror: Gen. McMaster

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 10:36 am

The National Security Adviser General Hertbert Raymond McMaster has said the Afghan government and nation are not alone in the fight against terrorism as he reaffirmed continued support of Washington to Afghanistan.

Gen. McMaster made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, according to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Condemning the attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps in strongest terms, Gen. McMaster said the United States and the American nation remains committed to stand Afghanistan in all conditions.

He said the message to the terrorist groups are that the Afghan government and the Afghan nation are not alone, emphasizing that the United States will jointly fight terrorist groups with Afghanistan to suppress their activities and destructive plots.

Gen. McMaster also added that the Trump administration is satisfied with the programs led by the Afghan government to bring reforms in all sectors.

In his turn, Mr. Atmar emphasized on the joint efforts to fight terrorism and continued support of the United States and NATO to further equip the Afghan forces.

Atmar further added that the attack on Shaheen Corps had internal and external factor and the government is committed to eliminate such factors which have infiltrated among the security institutions.

