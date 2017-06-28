Afghan government’s optimisms on Gen. Dunford’s visit to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 5:04 pm

The Afghan government has welcomed the visit by the United States chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, calling it a major gesture to reflect Washington’s effort for assessing its regional strategy. (Photo: Resolute Support Mission)

The Office of the President of Afghanistan, ARG Palace, said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and thanked him for the US enduring commitment to Afghanistan.

“The visit by Gen. Dunford reflects the comprehensive assessment of the United States for its regional strategy,” a statement by ARG palace said.

Gen. Dunford arrived in Afghanistan on Monday amid reports that the visit takes place as the President Donald Trump’s administration is busy in preparing its strategy for Afghanistan and the region.

This comes as the Afghan and US officials are focusing to expand bilateral political and economic cooperation in the framework of the new bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to office of the national security council of Afghanistan.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said last Thursday that Afghanistan’s national security adviser and his US counterpart General Herbert McMaster discussed the current situation through a video conference on Wednesday evening.

The statement further added that the two sides held talks regarding the political and security situation of the country and the region.

The two sides also reached to some agreements in this regard, the statement said, adding that Mr. Atmar his American counterpart discussed the framework of the new political and security cooperation between the two countries, the statement said, adding that Gen. McMaster has said the negotiations will continue so that necessary support can be utilized to Afghanistan in a bid to help with the stability and peace in the country.

