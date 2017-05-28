Afghan government suspends mayors of Jalalabad and Herat

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 4:06 pm

The Afghan government has suspended the mayors of Jalalabad and western Herat province after receiving complaints from the residents of the two provinces.

Officials in the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) have confirmed that the two mayors have been suspended by the government.

IDLG spokeswoman Munira Yousufzada said the Afghan government has taken the decision to suspend the mayors of the two provinces after repeated complaints filed by the residents of the two provinces.

She said the two mayors have been summoned to Kabul so that they can defend against the complaints filed by the Herat and Jalalabad residents.

Yousufzada further added that a delegation was tasked to investigate the complaints of the residents of the Herat and Nangarhar which led to the suspension of the two mayors.

She also added that further details regarding the suspension of the two mayors will be disclosed later.

This comes as President Ghani had earlier expressed concerns regarding the growing frustrations among the people regarding the failed municipal governance system and insisted that immediate and key steps are needed to bring reforms in the municipality system to provide better services to the residents of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS