Afghan government plans to double the number commando forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 2:06 pm

The Afghan government plans to increase the number of the commando forces of the Afghan national army as efforts are underway to implement the four-year security and development plan of the Afghan national defense and security forces.

During a meeting with the security and defense officials in ARG Palace, President Ghani said the government plans to double the number of the commando forces and change their current formation to an army corps.

President Ghani further added that a comprehensive security plan for capital Kabul has been prepared and will be presented for discussions during a large gathering in a bid to resolve the available security related issues.

He also added that an economic plan has also been prepared to boost the economy of the country.

This comes as the Afghan government plans to boost the capabilities of the Afghan security forces as part of its four-year security plan.

According to the Afghan officials, the new plan prepared by the Afghan government will focus on boosting the capabilities of the Afghan defense and security forces, particularly the Afghan Air Force.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony of the Afghan army officers in February this year, President Ghani had said the Afghan Air Force has became operational with the support of the its international allies and will be fully equipped until 2020 as he pointed towards the government’s security plan.

